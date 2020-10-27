'I had to lift my top up to reveal my gender' - lesbian couple kicked out of bar

Jana Tauroa-Rauhihi and Taran Higgins are outraged after being kicked out of a popular bar along Auckland's Viaduct Harbour on Sunday night without explanation.

The lesbian couple said they were asked to leave the bar AndrewAndrew after Tauroa-Rauhihi's gender was questioned when they went to the restroom together.

Tauroa-Rauhihi said she was forced to reveal her breasts to prove her gender.

“The bouncer comes in says, ‘No male and females in the toilet at the same time, it’s separate’ and we were just like ‘What, I'm definitely not a male. I'm 24 and I think I know this by now’,” Tauroa-Rauhihi said.

The couple said the situation then escalated.

“It just all kicked off and I was just like ‘Why is this happening now’ and there was no 'sorry' just a lot of yelling and unnecessary stuff, Tauroa-Rauhihi said.

“The bartender came in and started banging on the door ‘Get out, one person at a time. Leave straight to the front door’.”

The couple said the bar staff told them there was a one-person per cubicle policy but it wasn’t made clear.

In a post on Facebook Tauroa-Rauhihi wrote, “If you have a one-person per cubicle rule, which I would completely understand, perhaps enforce it across the board. We all know that girls never go to the toilet by themselves on a night out.”

Higgins said it was an act of discrimination toward her partner.

“We were on our way out and there was no issue there but it was more the fact that they accused her of being a guy," Higgins said.

“I don’t necessarily get confused for my gender but I don’t think it's fair for anyone to make assumptions.”

Higgins said her partner prefers wearing clothing like hoodies and pants rather than dresses.

“Just because she dresses up in guys' clothes does not make her a guy.”

AndrewAndrew comment

In a statement to Te Ao, AndrewAndrew spokesperson Richard McCabe said the bar was a place that welcomed everyone, regardless of their sexual preferences.

“We pride ourselves on our inclusiveness. Our team has a responsibility to keep all customers safe."

McCabe said it was unfortunate that the situation escalated and that the customers were asked to leave.

“At no point did any of our staff members make any accusations regarding the gender of the customers involved. It's deeply regrettable that this occurred and we understand this would be hurtful and cause upset for those involved."

Since the incident, Higgins said she has been banned from the bar. The couple hopes no one else has to experience this type of treatment.