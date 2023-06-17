'I love my journey in this life': Cherneka Johnson positive despite setback

Source / Instagram

Cherneka Johnson (Ngāti Ranginui) has lost her IBF world super bantamweight title to England's Ellie Scotney in London.

Scotney defeated Tauranga-born Johnson by unanimous decision in a 10-round title fight at Wembley Arena on Sunday (NZ time).

"Even though it wasn’t my night on fight night, I believe life is about memories, experiences and doing things you love and doing what makes YOU happy," Johnson said this week on social media.

Johnson, who wore a korowai as a five-man haka was performed as part of her entrance, spoke proudly of her Māori culture.

"I was able to represent my culture on a world wide stage."

Even through the early rounds, Scotney's relentless work rate saw her pull away from and then open a cut above Johnson's right eye in the sixth round.

While the Australia-based Kiwi stayed in the fight until the end, it was to be Scotney's night. All three judges scored the fight in her favour, 98-92, 97-93, 98-92. It was only the seventh fight of the English woman's professional career.

Johnson remains positive and grateful for life's journey.

"I had so much love and support around me which it wouldn’t be possible to be here without these beautiful people, constant support and belief in me."

"I love boxing and I love my journey in this life," she said.