I sailed to prove the tūpuna stories were true - Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr

Yesterday Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr was announced companion of the New Zealand order of merit. The master waka voyager has been sailing for over 35 years. Barclay-Kerr says that he started sailing because he wanted to prove that the stories of our voyaging ancestors were true.

“For me it’s been this whole journey of, trying to show people that the korero of my tūpuna is actual and it’s real.” Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr says.

Barclay-Kerr learned about his voyaging tūpuna, and then went to school, where those exploits, were dismissed as accidents. He later learned that there were Pacific peoples who sailed in the ancient manner.

“If I ever get a chance, get on some of these waka, and sail some of these journeys. Learn how our tūpuna did it, and be able to come home and say to people ‘well, you know, you can talk about it as if it’s a fairy tale if you want, but I’ve done it!” he says.

Having sailed across the Pacific using the ancient ways countless times, he has since passed on the kōrero and skills onto others.