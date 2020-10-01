‘I want the Māori Party in government with us’ – Green candidate

Green Party Ikaroa-Rāwhiti candidate Elizabeth Kerekere wants a Greens, Labour and Māori Party coalition. She said that in an interview with Te Ao, saying having a kaupapa Māori Party in government was a must. “I would love for us to work with the Māori Party and our policies are the closest with theirs, more than any other party.” the Green Party candidate said.

Kerekere is a prominent figure within the Green Party. Not only is she its Ikaroa-Rāwhiti candidate, she is also No 9 on the party list, and likely to get into Parliament if the Greens go well on election day. Her sentiments on forming a partnership with the Māori Party echo calls from Green Party co-leader James Shaw in the 2017 election.

“I think that's one of the most sensible things our co-leader has said. That would be my dream as well. I really strongly believe that we should have a kaupapa Maori Party in Parliament.” Kerekere said.

These statements come as Māori Television’s polls showed voters on the Māori roll in both Ikaroa-Rawhiti and Te Tai Hauāuru prefer the Māori Party over the Greens and New Zealand First, as a coalition party for Labour, should Labour get into Government.

Māori Television’s next debate is at 7pm tonight, between Hauraki-Waikato candidates Nanaia Mahuta from Labour and Donna Pokere-Phillips from the Māori Party.