'I will never get over this - Snoop Dogg watched our haka'

Black Ferns Sevens Olympic gold medalist Ruby Tui has been overwhelmed by Snoop Dogg's comments on the team's post-final match haka performance, which featured on NBC‘s Peacock Olympic Highlights programme with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg.

“This ritual right here is hundreds and hundreds of years old so this is not nothing they just made up,” Snoop Dogg said.

Tui and team-mates celebrated their gold medal in women’s Olympic Rugby Sevens with a haka after defeating France 26-12 in the final at the Tokyo Stadium last month.

On Instagram, Tui wrote, "Snoop Dogg straight up vibes with our haka. Just when I thought this Olympic journey couldn’t get any more gangsta."

The American rapper and media personality Snoop Dogg has joined forces with American stand-up comedian, actor and producer Kevin Hart to give light-hearted insight into Olympic highlights and conducts interviews for NBC‘s Peacock streaming service.

Snoop Dogg said, “I’ve been a part of one of those before [haka] when I flew to New Zealand for a concert. They greeted me and my wife at the airport right. I didn’t know what was going on, there was just a bunch of people with masks and tattoos and they just came out, they just stood in front of us. We were like 'what’s happening'. It was beautiful when we understood what was going on.”

Snoop Dogg has toured Aotearoa numerous times. He last toured Aotearoa in 2009 with Ice Cube and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony: The Smoked Out Tour.

The new episodes of “Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg” streamed on the Peacock TV platform throughout the course of the Tokyo Olympics.