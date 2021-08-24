Ian Foster extends All Blacks contract

Intense contract negotiations between NZ Rugby and All Blacks head coach Ian Foster have resulted in Foster signing for another two years.

Foster will be with the All Blacks until at least the end of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The news comes ahead of the All Blacks’ 14-week overseas tour which will begin with the third Bledisloe test in Perth next weekend and end with the team’s northern hemisphere tour in November.

NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said he and the NZR board were "delighted" to announce Foster’s appointment, saying they could "now plan for next year and beyond with certainty".

“Ian has faced extraordinary times since he was first appointed, with the uncertainty of Covid-19 and the numerous challenges it has thrown up, and he’s shown remarkable composure and resolve to lead incredibly well through it all,” Robinson said.



Foster has coached the team for two years, taking over from predecessor Steve Hansen after the All Blacks' 2019 World Cup defeat to South Africa. He had served as an assistant coach for eight years.

'It's a privilege'

In Foster’s time in charge the All Blacks have won the Bledisloe Cup twice, as well as last year’s Rugby Tri-Nations. He has welcomed 13 new All Blacks into the fold.

“Foz has built an outstanding culture and environment in the team with an inclusive and collaborative approach and maintained a steady, clear focus on our goal of being Number 1 in the world again,” Robinson said.

Foster thanked the board for “the faith they have shown in reappointing me.”

“It’s a privilege to be part of the All Blacks and I don’t take that for granted,” he said.

Foster acknowledged the uncertainty inflicted on rugby at home and internationally as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have the immediate challenge of this year’s Fortinet Rugby Championship and then the tour north but 2022 and 2023 will bring their own challenges. I’m really excited to be leading the team into the future and can’t wait to get stuck into our work.” he said.