Ihumātao committee appointment hopeful of a quick outcome

Bernie O'Donnell, one of the people appointed by the government to the Ihumātao steering committee, is hopeful a peaceful resolution will be found soon, despite the appointment of the members coming almost two years after it was first announced.

The committee will eventually feature two Crown representatives, - O'Donnell and Māori Trustee Dr Charlotte Severne, three Ahi Kā representatives - yet to be confirmed, a Kīngitanga representative - Rukumoana Schaafhausen, and a Auckland Council observer.

"Ki au nei, ko te toru me te hāwhe tau e toe ana mōku ki te hono ki tēnei rōpū, nō reira, kua poto haere te wā. Ko tāku īnoi ki te toenga kōmiti, kia whakatika pai ai, kia whakarite pai ai tā koutou āhuatanga e tāea ai tātou te hīkoi whakamua," O'Donnell told teaomaori.news.

(For me, we've only got three and a half years left as a rōpū, so time is running short. My hope for the rest of the committee is for us to quickly get into it so we can make progress on the matter.)

The steering committee was first announced in 2020 when the government bought the disputed land from Fletcher Building for $30m.

The original proposal by Fletcher Building to build houses on the land near Auckland Airport was met with fierce opposition by Save Our Unique Landscape supporters, which eventually led to the Labour government buying the land which had been held in private ownership for 163 years after being confiscated by the Crown.

The three ahi kā representatives, one each for Te Ahiwaru, Te Kawerau a Maki and Te Ākitai Waiohua have yet to be to confirmed, though it is understood at least two of the iwi have chosen their māngai, but waiting on the third to do the same before announcing the trio. O'Donnell said that shows the complexity of the discussions since the issue first arose in 2016 and the complex nature of the discussion to come.

"I pōhēhē ētahi tērā pea he ōrite pea rātou kia rātou. Engari, mēnā ka mahara anō rā ki ērā o ngā wā ka tāea te kite anō rā ko te noho weherua o ngā rōpū, kei te pērā tonu. Koinā te take kei te āta kōrero anō rā mā wai, mō wāi rātou e whakahaere. "

(Some people have probably assumed that it would be easy and those groups would be all on the same wavelength. But if you remember back a few years you would recall there were some differences there, and still there may be some. Hence the ongoing discussion on who to appoint to the committee.