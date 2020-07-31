Ihumātao decision before election?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said this week that she believes there will be a resolution at Ihumātao - but she hasn't announced one.

And, when Te Ao Mārama talked to land activist SOUL leader Pania Newton about that comment, she was relatively resigned.

She said there was a successful discussion before February but they were just waiting for the government to decide when it would announce it to the nation.

She said that then "we as a family may sit down together to decide what the future holds for us and the land so at this time we are not sure but our interests are in all things food and gardening, telling stories about Ihumātao and stories of NZ and gifting it to the people of Auckland and New Zealand."