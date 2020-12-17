Ihumatao finally settled

The KiIngitanga flag has flown over Ihumato since Kiingi Tuuheitia offered to facilitate discussions between mana whenua.

The Crown has agreed to buy the Ihumaatao land from Fletcher Building in a transaction outside the Treaty of Waitangi settlement process for $29.9 million.

“A deal has finally been struck and Kiingitanga gives its blessing to that deal,” Kiingitanga spokesman Rahui Papa says.

“After more than 160 years of alienation from Ihumaatao, the descendants of the original owners will be reconnected with their whenua.”

Police confront SOUL members as they occupy Ihumatao.

Mr Papa says Kiingitanga’s intervention brought a tikanga-based approach to the discussions and gave the parties the time to develop a “by Maaori for Maaori” solution.

Kiingi Tuuheitia visited lhuamaatao on Saturday, August 3, 2019 and offered to facilitate discussions between mana whenua that resulted in a consensus that they wanted their land returned.

Kiingitana-led process

Mr Papa says there would be a range of views on Ihumaatao but the most important thing was a peaceful and lawful agreement by willing parties that would see an historical grievance put to rights.

Kiingi Tuuheitia thanked Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for her leadership in negotiating a positive outcome.

SOUL spokesperson Pania Newton leading land protectors.

The Crown will now hold the land in trust while a Kiingitanga-led process is undertaken to decide the Ahi Kaa status of parties who claim a connection to the whenua.

Those parties will consult with whaanau and tribal members on the future of the whenua, which may be used for housing, heritage, and conservation purposes.

Auckland Council will also play a role in the care and maintenance of the land.

Earlier today the Prime Minister was ducking for cover at a press conference as she kept re-emphasising the Kiingitana's role as facilitator.

Fletcher Building had had plans for a 480-home subdivision on the site.