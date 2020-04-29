Ika Bowl opens despite challenges brought on by Level 3 restrictions

Staff at Auckland restaurant Ika Bowl are set to re-open the restaurant today despite being faced with new challenges since the country moved into Alert Level 3.

Managing Director Ra Beazley says after spending the last four weeks to plan their next steps, now is the time to implement them.

“The hardest thing, in that case, is the fact that we’ll now only have a short lifetime to get these plans and options in action before we run out of the money and resources to keep going. It’s really a serious situation now,” he says.

Beazley says staff have had to completely overhaul how they operate.

"Obviously all the safety practices have to be implemented and not being able to have our customers locally is really hard - the fact that they have to order online, he says.

“And we have to present our food not in person but over a digital space. It’s going to be quite challenging and for us.”

Ika Bowl is at three locations in Auckland. They serve a balance of contemporary and traditional flavours, mix and matching raw fish, salads, sauces and toppings to create a fresh and modern take on the staple Polynesian classic.

“We’re down here at the Auckland fish market. It’s our first night to launch. A lot of our customers are office workers and office buildings are closed so it’s going to be tough navigating this space.”

Beazley is happy to say that he has kept his 19 staff in employment at the restaurant hopes to keep it that way as the country overcomes the Covid-19 pandemic.