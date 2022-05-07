Ikin wants whānau to know their worth at hauora expo

“He tū rongo koe! You are worth it!”

That’s the rallying cry for Maniapoto whānau as they journey to the Te Nehenehenui Hauora expo this Sunday.

The expo is a one-day event that promotes health and wellbeing from te ao Māori and western perspectives including inspirational speakers, Rongoā Māori practices, health-minded activities and a musical wrap up.

Maniapoto Trust Board chair Keith Ikin says with the iwi able to get Covid-19 vaccination rates up like many others in the past two years, it’s time to look at a holistic view for health and wellbeing.

“That’s why we’re looking to mobilise our whānau and get as many people together on Sunday in Te Kūiti."

As much as Ikin wants as many whānau as possible to be able to come to the expo, he says the trust board is dealing with reluctance to gather in large numbers because of Covid-19.

“We have to balance those two things. [But] It’s really important that we come together, look at other examples around the motu around what’s working well in terms of health, wellbeing and hauora. We share that learning and wānanga among ourselves, as Maniapoto, around what we might take from those experiences and what we might do ourselves at home.”

Ikin also wants the input of whānau to decide what services might be required, as health reforms like the Māori Health Authority continue to take shape.