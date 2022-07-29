'I'll show you why I'm the best in the world' - Kara-France on UFC golden opportunity

The energy continues to build toward Kai Kara-France’s date with destiny this Sunday.

At the UFC 277 pre-fight press Cconference in Dallas, Texas earlier today, the No.2-ranked UFC flyweight (Ngāti Kahungunu, Waikato, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Te Ātiawa) says he is backing himself all the way for his upcoming interim flyweight title fight with Mexico’s Brandon Moreno.

“I’ve got great teammates, great world champions in Israel [Adesanya] and Alex [Volkanovski] but I’ve got my own belt to win. I put myself in this position. I earned this – I didn’t just sit back and wait for my title shot.

“I’ve been on this journey for 10 years. Now I feel like this is my time.”

Three years since their first encounter, fan-favourite Moreno has been fighting for the flyweight’s top prize in his last three fights against the same fighter, Deiveson Figueiredo. Despite this, "The Assassin Baby" is well and truly prepared for war with "Don’t Blink".

“He’s a guy that loves to go forward, put pressure and throw the right hand. I’m preparing myself for war, I’m prepared for whatever,” he says.

And even with three years since their last encounter, Kai says he is not the same person who lost to Moreno.

“I’ve got so much more experience now, being a father and a husband. I’ve got more purpose. I’m on another level.

“I’m a long way from home but I’ll show you why I’m the best in the world.”

The Te Ao Toa host says he’s expecting a dogfight with Moreno. Find out if Kaiwhare Kara-France can claim his first title in the pinnacle of MMA this Sunday [NZ Time] at UFC 277.