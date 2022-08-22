'I'm definitely gunning for a world title': Mea Motu defeats Thailand's Phanan

Mea Motu is a nightmare for all her opponents. She is a regular on Te Ao Toa and she destroys everyone in her path.

Friday night against Thailand's Thanchanok Phanan at Auckland's ABA Stadium was no exception, as we follow her on her road to a world title.

"I went four rounds, she was strong. Really tough, she could take my power. Most people can't take my power," Motu told Te Ao Toa after winning the featherweight contest by TKO.

By the fourth round, Motu says she felt like she was about to grab another win.

"To finish like that I was kind of gutted because I wanted to go the rounds, but it was finished like that because she just wasn't fighting back."

"I'm definitely gunning for a world title," says Motu.