'I’m going to be a world champion' - Kara-France on his flyweight golden opportunity

“There’s about to be a third world champion.”

Kaiwhare Kara-France made this bold statement in his first media conference as he prepares for his fight for UFC interim gold coming up near the end of July.

The No.2 ranked flyweight Kaiwhare Kara-France was joined by fellow City Kickboxing teammates, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and featherweight champion Alex ‘The Great’ Volkanovski at the 24/7 Bar in Sydney earlier today.

While Adesanya and Volkanovski defend their titles next weekend at UFC 276, Kara-France will have the co-main event spot for UFC 277 when he faces former champion Brandon Moreno for the interim flyweight championship.

“All of us are defending world titles with me about to fight for an interim [title]. The energy that we have at the moment at City, something special is happening there.

“I can’t wait, it’s my time.

“It’s inspiring being in the same gym, rubbing shoulders with world champions and it definitely rubs off on you, so that’s why I know I’m going to be a world champion.”

Subscribe to the new Te Ao Māori News on YouTube

Being the underdog once again when he faces Moreno is nothing new to the Ngāti Kahungunu and Waikato-Tainui mixed martial artist. But at the media conference Kai said it was triggering for him - he has been having flashbacks to his high school days being bullied for his height.

“[I’m used to] getting overlooked, underestimated but this kid has got a lot of fight in him. That’s what Moreno will be seeing: a dogfight.

“I don’t care – if you doubt me, it just fuels me. I was born to do this. I can’t wait to get in there and shut up all the doubters.”

Te Ao Māori News will be following the Te Ao Toa host on his journey to UFC 277 in the coming weeks. Be sure to follow Te Ao Māori News' Instagram, YouTube and Facebook to stay up to date with all things Kai Kara-France, when he takes on his first golden opportunity on July 30.