'I'm like OMG': Tegan v 'Honey Bill'

Mai FM announcer Tegan Yorwarth and 'Honey Bill' Hireme-Smiler are fighting for charity. Teagan knows she's up against it, against one of the toughest women in sport.

"I've watched all the highlights of her bumping people off - and I'm scared," a laughing-ish Tegan told Te Ao Toa.

"I don't really come from an athletic background. I've never had a sport that I've been good at.

"But I've put so much into this boxing journey, that I'm really excited to just go head-to-head or toe-to-toe with someone at her level. She's so elite."

"Her nickname's 'Honey Bill' and I'm like, 'Oh my God'," says Tegan.