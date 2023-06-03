'I'm a young wahine Māori': Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau says criticism of her is 'gendered'

Source / File

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau has responded to criticism she has received this week for not turning up to important events.

"Actually, I gave an apology to a couple of big meetings for quite serious reasons and now it's turned into 'absent Mayor' when that is absolutely not the case," Whanau told Newshub Nation on Saturday.

"I should have been there. I gave an apology on the morning of. That's not ideal. Wouldn't do that again."

She said the criticism is "gendered" and has included being "yelled down and roasted" at a recent residents association meeting.

"I'm a young wahine Māori. I'm progressive and unapologetically so," she said.

"I think all women can understand" what it feels like "being yelled down by a group of men with a privileged background.

"It was really unpleasant but I was actually just more disappointed because it was taking up air."

Whanau told Newshub that criticism she is a party lover should not be considered a negative.

"I'm 40, I'm single, I love our hospitality scene and every couple of weeks I love to head out with my mates and hit a couple of bars and there's certainly nothing wrong with that.

"Saturday night should I be in the office? Well no, that's just silly.

"I'm entitled to a private life. I'm entitled to have a little fun with my mates and there are some people who take issue with that," Whanau said.