Āperahama Makaore Taonui was a visionary leader and tōhunga of Ngāpuhi during the 18th century.

Although his spirit had lived on among his people, none of his descendants had ever seen his image. But that all changed last year when a photo of him suddenly appeared on social media - 140 years after his death.

The image had been put online by a museum in Taranaki and has led both Taonui's descendants and museum staff on a journey of self-discovery.