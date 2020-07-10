Immigration support offered for victims and whānau to attend terrorist sentencing

Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway says the government is extending border exemptions for Christchurch attack victims.

The man who killed 51 Muslims praying in two Christchurch mosques last year, Brenton Tarrant, pleaded guilty to murder charges and was convicted.

He will be sentenced on August 24, 2020.

“We want to support our valued Muslim brothers and sisters who were directly affected by this tragic event and understand that some who are now offshore do want to attend the sentencing,” Lees-Galloway says.

To manage within current isolation and quarantine capacity, those eligible to submit an expression of interest for a border exception under new humanitarian grounds are:

up to two family members of those killed or one family member and one support person; and

those who were subject to attempted murder in the attack and one family member or support person to accompany them.

It is understood the Ministry of Justice will work with the courts to enable remote participation.

This means those victims or support people who cannot return to Aotearoa will still be able to speak during the proceedings.