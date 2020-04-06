The impact of COVID-19 on Māori businesses

The Government has invested billions of dollars into the economy to help cushion the blow of COVID-19 for New Zealand businesses and workers.

There are some businesses have already folded and others that may make it through the next few months. But a major concern lies for what will happen for business in the future.

Tapatahi spoke to some Māori business owners about how they are dealing with the outbreak, including Ra Beazley from Auckland-based food outlets, Bobbi Morice from Ruatoria Pies and Haki McRoberts, the chair of Te Kaha Landowners Group which is in the middle of the Kiwifruit season.