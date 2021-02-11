Impeachment trial continues for former US president

Former president Donald Trump's impeachment trial continues in the United States Senate today.

The House accuses Trump of inciting insurrection after the riots at the Capitol building where five people died.

Today, even some Republican senators have panned Trump's defence as, “disjointed and unclear.”

So far only six Republicans have joined Democrats in progressing impeachment but 17 are needed to convict the former president.

Professor Stephen Hoadley is a lecturer in American politics at the University of Auckland and says that a successful impeachment of Trump would mean that he could never hold a public office again.