Inaugural NZ Cricket Māori national tournament a 'cliffhanger'

Tāmaki Makaurau Māori remain the only undefeated team heading into the decisive round of the inaugural NZ Cricket Māori National Tournament in Whāngarei on Sunday afternoon - which is shaping up as a cliffhanger.

With three wins from three games, Tāmaki Makaurau Māori will top the tournament if they defeat Te Waipounamu Māori at Cobham Oval in their final game which started at 2.30pm today.

Lose and they will finish in a three-way tie - with Te Waipounamu and Te Whanganui-a-Tara Māori, each with three wins, one loss - and the tournament winner will be decided by tiebreaker.

The first tiebreaker is the points table, the second the net run rate and, if neither of them decides it, the third tiebreaker is 'who beat who', NZ Cricket's kaupapa Māori lead Andrew Tara told Te Ao Māori News.

"It's basically a final."

Tara said the inaugural tournament has been particularly special for Māori cricketers.

"It's been awesome, amazing - the comradery and whanaungatanga between teams.

"We've definitely unearthed a lot of Māori talent, but first and foremost it's the opportunity to be Māori."

Māori flourishing in cricket, including in tournaments such as this, is especially important to NZ Cricket, he said.

"It's a really important kaupapa for NZ Cricket, it's a key strategic priority of the organisation."

"Most of all, though, it's the connection between the teams as Māori."