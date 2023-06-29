Increased drought resilience in the Far North celebrated

Drought-stricken Northland land Photo / File

A Far North drought relief programme has won an Infrastructure NZ Building Nations 2023 award.

The award recognises outstanding social outcomes through collaboration with Māori, stakeholders and communities.

Alongside the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Te Hiku Iwi Development Trust, Te Aupōuri Iwi Development Trust has spearheaded the Te Puna Wai Ora-Te Hiku Drought Relief programme to install more than 100 tanks throughout the region, providing more than 2.5 million litres of water storage to those in need. From violent rain to cyclones and storms during winter, to drought in summer, the Far North is at the coal face of climate change.

Te Rūnanga Nui o Te Aupōuri CE Mariameno Kapa-Kingi says the ability of whānau to access fresh water is of utmost importance.

"You either boil it or buy it. Many other communities across the country, they are not dealing with this issue the way whānau in rural areas are."

In May 2021 the government announced an investment of $8 million for a three-year innovative Iwi-led initiative to improve the resilience of Te Hiku whānau during drought. Installing the water tank systems is also helping many vulnerable whānau by giving them access to clean drinking water across the Te Hiku region.

Programme lead Mihi Harris says the Far North has been quietly building its capacity over the past couple of years, with the Far North having suffered nine droughts in 10 years, including one during a Covid-19 lockdown in which NZ Army trucks had to top up households.

"It involves putting in potable water storage in whānau homes so tanks, water filters and sometimes pumps."

"We've almost got an Olympics-sized swimming pool of capacity we've put it in, so on those numbers, we will have about five Olympics-sized swimming pools worth of water storage in the ground"