Increased focus on Māori participation in March census

Photo / File

66 days out, a drive to ensure maximum participation for this year's March 7 census, is underway.

The five-yearly survey is put to every New Zealand citizen, resident, overseas visitor and more to find out how everyone lives. The data collected is used to make important decisions that will affect everyone, from hospitals to public transport.

The "important" census paints a picture of life in Aotearoa New Zealand, how the population is doing, and how things are evolving over time according to Stats NZ Deputy Chief Executive of Census and Collections Operations Simon Mason.

It's also the way to track the number of reo Māori speakers and Māori iwi affiliations.

“Iwi use census data to understand more about their people, where they are living and how they are doing." Mason says.

"This helps to plan for future generations and may influence how services are funded and delivered for Māori in the future.”

The 2018 census was panned for collection failures and data storage and analysis issues, especially for Māori.

An online approach to collect data resulted in more than 30 percent of tangata whenua not taking part.

This year, the census will be done both online and on paper to boost participation, particularly for those living in rural areas without internet access.

$110 mn will be spent to establish community hubs and employ people in the community to help double the census collecting efforts.

Census 2023 will also be translated into New Zealand Sign Language for the first time, with census information available in 29 languages and a call centre available for nine.

Community activist Dave "Brown Buttabean" Letele" has also come onboard with a social media campaign to get Māori and Pasifika participation numbers up.