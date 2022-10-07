Indian Diwali Festival features a taste of Māori

The Auckland Diwali festival is to grace the streets of the CBD this weekend with live dance performances, music and tasty Indian food.

It is delivered by Tākāki Auckland Unlimited on behalf of Auckland Council and the Asia New Zealand Foundation.

The event will feature three stages offering a mix of entertainment.

“Our programme offers favourites including contemporary and traditional dance performances on the Aotea stage, classical music on the Queen Street stage and interactive dance workshops in the street zone,” festival producer Sharon Tang said.

Tang said the food would be a big drawcard, with the return of popular food options, including a range of vegetarian dishes that highlight Indian cuisine.

“One of the highlights is the Diwali signature dishes created by the Terrace Cafe and Red Container Cafe in Aotea Square, which feature a fusion of Māori and Indian flavours, ingredients and techniques.”

The festival is free to attend, alcohol-free, smoke-free and family-friendly.

The event is on October 8 and 9, starting at midday and finishing at 9 pm.