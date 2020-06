Katuku Island is an indigenous 3D gaming platform that was recently launched and is, perhaps, one of the first games to focus on an environment that signifies Māori and Indigenous cultural codes in all aspects of the game.

The developers of the game, Dr Phyllis Callaghan and her late husband Graig Callaghan, both worked in the education sector for some years and Katuku will support education development in literacy, which will go towards supporting indigenous education in Aotearoa.