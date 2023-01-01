Indigenous artists curate Sydney's New Year fireworks

Source / YouTube

An Indigenous Australian art collective has curated several of the artworks featured in Sydney's New Year fireworks.

Indigenous artists Carmen Glynn-Braun (Arrernte, Kaytetye and Anmatyerr) and Dennis Golding (Kamilaroi, Gamilaraay), who founded the artistic collective Re-Right, curated the event with elements covering the entire harbour area.

"It's a celebration of Indigenous community right across Sydney and us all coming together to share stories," Glynn-Braun told Indigenous Australian broadcaster, NITV.

Carmen Glynn-Braun and Dennis Golding are pictured in the centre of the group. Source / Instagram

Glynn-Braun and Golding produced the artworks projected onto the pylons of the harbour bridge while other indigenous artists contributed other works for the event.

"Gadigal Wiradjuri Yuin artist Nadeena Dixon addresses the stories of water. That includes her singing the Gadigal fisherwomen's song, which was incorporated into a track by (Kombumerri sound artist) Rowan Savage," said Glynn-Braun.

"Rowan also made a track inspired by sounds around Sydney, and he's made that into a huge dance track that will play alongside the fireworks show."

Golding told NITV their aim was to honour and celebrate Indigenous culture.

“First Nations storytellers will celebrate local histories and contemporary experiences through art, song, sound and dance.

“While we honour the histories of our First Peoples of this country, we recognise the strength and resilience that also exists in our First Nations youth, who lead us into the future,” said Golding.