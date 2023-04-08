Indigenous artist's design 'wows' Australian Grand Prix

Alfa Romeo F1 driver Valtteri Bottas with Indigenous Australian artist Ricky Kildea who designed the artwork on the helmet. Alfa Romeo / NITV

Artwork by Indigenous artist Ricky Kildea (Dja Dja Wurrung) has featured on a racing helmet worn in the Australian Grand Prix last Sunday, an NITV report says.

The helmet was worn by Finnish driver Valtteri Botta.

"I am proud of my Aboriginal identity – and painting for me is a way of strengthening my connection to it."

Kildea designed two helmets for the Finnish racecar driver. Alfa Romero / NITV

Kildea, who is more familiar with painting AFL footballs, created designs for two helmets. Both were auctioned off after the race, with the proceeds donated to local Indigenous community projects, NITV said.

"I am passionate about making a real difference within the Aboriginal community," said Kildea.

Bottas holding his helmet which features a design created by Kildea. Alfa Romero / NITV

Bottas said his racing team was eager to express their respect for the traditional landowners.

"We were committed to paying a special tribute to the Indigenous community. Hence, the collaboration with Ricky was born."

The Finnish driver was also full of praise for Kildea's artistic talent.

"I reckon they are two of the finest designs I have ever brought on track," said Bottas.