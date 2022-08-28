Indigenous Australian voice referendum gets Shaq endorsement

Photo / Twitter

NBA great Shaquille O'Neal has added his star power to efforts to enshrine an Indigenous Australian voice in the country's constitution.

O'Neal, who is currently visiting Australia, met with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney in Sydney on Saturday and agreed to make a series of videos in support of the referendum.

“I want you to know that Shaq loves Australia,” O'Neal said.

"I'm here in your country, whatever you need from me, just let me know."

Albanese, who is aware broad-based support across the country is needed for referendum change, is attempting to drum up support by enlisting the help of sporting codes and stars to spread the referendum message, an RNZ report says.

"It's not easy in Australia - we all know that - and I think having Shaquille O'Neal as part of a campaign is important, but it is also extremely important that we build support across the community," said Burney.

Albanese has expressed concern that the referendum could be derailed by divisive and racist commentary but points to the situation as a unifying opportunity for the country.