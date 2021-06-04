Indigenous fungus possible cure for wilding pines

Wilding pines are one of the country's most ecologically damaging weeds but a University of Canterbury researcher believes the indigenous Harore could be used to control them.

“It is a known pathogen on pine trees,” researcher Genevieve Early says.

“The forestry industry has been very dedicated to managing it and eradicating it in early pine plantations particularly where indigenous forests were cleared and pines were planted over the top.”

The work mostly consists of putting it back into ecosystems where it would have originally been and try to harness that to kill and suppress the wilding pines.