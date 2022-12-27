Indigenous women going missing, subject of new US research

A task force in Hawaii is looking into why ethnicity has been overlooked when law enforcement records crimes in the state. Photo / FILE

Indigenous women in the US have disproportionately high rates of disappearances, but research has revealed that not enough is being done to track the troubling trend.

A task force in Hawaii has formed to investigate the real numbers of crimes affecting indigenous women, after it was discovered key information such as race was not being collected.

“Native Hawaiian women and girls are displaced not only through violence, but also through data collection across departments and across islands,” Nikki Cristobal, the lead author of the Holoi ā nalo Wāhine 'Ōiwi: Missing and Murdered Native Hawaiian Women and Girls Task Force, says.

Of the more troubling findings was the role the island's more than 100,000 military servicemen play within the broader crime portfolio.

A sting operation to find child sex offenders in 2022 found 38 per cent of those arrested for soliciting child sex, were active-duty military personnel.

Urban Indian Health organisations in 2016 found that of the more than 5700 cases involving missing or killed indigenous girls across the US, only 116 were recorded by the justice department.

A Wyoming task force found between 2011 and 2022 some 710 indigenous people went missing, and even though indigenous people make up just 3 per cent of the population, they represent 21 per cent of the homicide victims.