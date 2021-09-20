Indigenous youth hub offers support to rangatahi in Tāmaki

Indigenous youth hub Te Kaha O Te Rangatahi is offering help to rangatahi in need of support, especially during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Te Kaha was established in 1992 by a collective of dedicated women in response to concerns about teenage pregnancies. They provide support to anyone aged up to 24 years, within the south Auckland region.

Over the past four weeks, the hub has created an online strategy to support rangatahi while also delivering kai and supplies to whānau in need, kaiwhakahaere Maungarongo Tito says.

“That's kai packages as well as kai vouchers. We've been also supporting our whānau via our online strategy. So that's taking the kaupapa that we deliver in person onto an online platform. Our delivery days are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays,” Tito says.

Te Kaha has at least seven other initiatives focused on supporting hapū mothers; sexual health; health and wellbeing, entering the workforce, learning entrepreneurial skills and helping people quit smoking.

Tito says the main focus during lockdown is supporting rangatahi and their mental health online.

“So we do have a TikTok platform, we do have an Instagram platform and we do have a Facebook platform that engage with our rangatahi.”

Te Kaha has also helped share information online about where people can access Covid-19 vaccine sites and testing stations.

“We are definitely behind the decision-making of our whanau and their choices.”

Tito says if any rangatahi need their support, they should get in touch on any of their social media pages, Instagram or Facebook or via the website.