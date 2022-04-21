Inflation hits record 30-year high; whānau hurting

Higher construction costs and demand for housing are the leading causes of the biggest increase in the consumer price index in over 30 years, figures released today show.

The rising cost of living as a result of rampant inflation is seeing overwhelming demand for budgeting services across the country.

Ngāti Pāhauwera Budgeting service manager Tania Huata-Cooper says her staff are seeing families having to make choices between basic needs in order to get by.

"We are now seeing families making choices to either pay their rent, buy food or pay higher fuel costs to get to work. The effect this has on a family is sacrificing part or one of these necessities.

"Our existing clients are trying to keep their head above water. They have zero savings but we have many clients living in isolated rural communities where vehicle maintenance and fuel is a necessity for their survival in their communities."

Ambulance at the bottom of the cliff

Huata-Cooper says by the time many families reach out for budget advice, they are already at crisis point.

Not only is the sharp increase in food and petrol costs impacting whānau struggling to make ends meet, but she also says her staff are seeing the crunch bite into middle-class families. And the demand for their services has never been higher.

"More middle-income families have been so drastically affected they are now joining the low-income group and a number of low-income families are on the breadline," is how she says a client has described the situation in Hawkes Bay.

Demand for food banks is also stretched, she says, and the high cost of basic foods is seeing whānau choosing to go without.

"They're whakamā, they're too shy to go to the food banks. So they would rather starve.

"I've got a whānau that won't buy meat because it's too expensive. You know, how sad is that?"

Cost of housing main driver of inflation

The CPI, which measures inflation for Aotearoa households, increased 6.9 per cent in the March 2022 quarter compared with the March 2021 quarter, the largest movement since a 7.6 per cent annual increase in the year to the June 1990 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

Costs in the housing and housing utilities sector rose 18 per cent to March, compared to the same time last year.

“Construction firms have been experiencing many supply-chain issues, higher labour costs, and also higher demand, which have pushed up the cost of building a new house,” senior prices manager Aaron Beck said.

In Gisborne, another community worker, Tuta Ngarimu says Massey University's rental report showing rental costs in Tūranga nui a Kiwa rose by 32 percent last year isn't surprising.

"It hasn't slowed down for the last year or more. It's definitely getting worse.

"We're in a dire situation here. We've got whānau here, I suppose like elsewhere, with tamariki who are now two years old and were born in emergency accommodation."

Households have also felt the bite of inflation in the past 12 months, with the petrol prices up 32 per cent compared to March 2021, while food prices rose 7.6% - the highest annual increase in more than a decade.

Today's increase follows an annual increase of 5.9 per cent in the December 2021 quarter.

The Reserve Bank last week raised the official cash rate to 1.5% in an attempt to counteract the rapid rise of inflation, with a warning of more changes to the OCR to come. Many economists are predicting another 50 basis point increase next month, putting further pressure on borrowers. Some banks also immediately responded to the central bank's action, lifting fixed rates substantially.

Domestic and international factors impact inflation

National leader Christopher Luxon has accused the government of not having a plan for controlling inflation and says it's a "silent thief" putting pressure on the pockets of New Zealanders.

"We are seeing a squeezed middle emerge.

“Kiwis are facing the consequences of Labour’s poor economic management, with inflation in New Zealand outpacing Australia’s and many other countries.

“Rents are up $150 a week since 2017, interest rates are rising and wages increases are barely a third of inflation."

Luxon says the domestic element of inflation, which has risen to its highest on record at 6 per cent shows it is not strictly the impact of a strained global economy as a result of the covid-19 pandemic or the war in Ukraine.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson is remaining defiant, however, saying the government has implemented a variety of short and long term policies to address the rising costs.

"Our job is to support particularly those on low and middle incomes to be able to deal with these prices rises.

He says the root causes of the hikes need to be looked at, and cites the government's inquiry into supermarket enquiry as an example.

"It's also why some of our longer-term policies matter, removing our dependence on oil by moving to the electrification of our fleet, things like the clean car discount.

"There are short term and long term things we can do to help New Zealanders through this, but fundamentally this remains an inflation situation that is driven by international factors."