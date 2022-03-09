Inquiry into state abuse must be extended - teen survivor

Ihorangi Reweti-Peters from Ngāti Tūwharetoa was taken into state custody when he was just 10 years old. Now he wants the voices of young adults to be heard at the Royal Commission of Inquiry into historic abuse in state care facilities.

The royal commission is focusing on abuse to children, young people, and vulnerable adults in state and faith-based care in Aotearoa New Zealand between the years 1950-99, in which more than 250,000 children suffered abuse.

Reweti-Peters, who gave evidence to the inquiry this week and is focusing on the lived experiences of whānau Māori who were abused by state and faith-based institutions, is calling for the inquiry to be extended, to include victims from 2000 to today.

"The commission should be extended out, to hear from our tamariki and rangatahi that are vulnerable, and that have lived experience of abuse in Oranga Tamariki."

Reweti-Peters recalls the day that he was uplifted from his grandparents' custody.

"I was very young, very distressed at school in Ōtautahi. I was very distressed and the social workers didn't help whatsoever. They basically said to me 'you're leaving'."

"The social worker had packed all my stuff up. I was refusing to leave."

That experience caused Ihorangi to go on to develop an app to help victims of abuse at state care facilities and homes to provide an avenue to report abuse.

"The idea of this app is to streamline processes, where young people could complain directly in this app."

Now a teenager, the year-12 student has achieved much while being a product of Oranga Tamariki. He is an advisor to Oranga Tamariki, he was also a member of the Youth Parliament sitting for Rino Tirikātene MP for Te Taitonga. He has a simple message.

"My message to my 6,000 brothers and sisters in Oranga Tamariki care, kia kaha. You will get through this, stay strong."