'Insensitive' tweet causes Māori CrossFit operator to sever ties

CrossFit founder Greg Glassman made waves in a tweet that compared George Floyd to COVID-19. This caused Māori CrossFit gym owner Verdine Smith to sever all ties with the movement, and go out on his own.

“I would never support a person who has a belief, that you can be insensitive in that way,” Verdine Smith says.

Would be operators must apply to join the CrossFit movement. Once their training is complete, a successful applicant will then choose a name for their gym that includes the trademark ‘CrossFit’.

The ‘whānau oriented’ environment that Smith created, combined with the Māori values that he infused into his business, caused him to name his gym ‘CrossFit Kotahi’.

“We’re really about our culture. So what that means is that we have a culture and a kaupapa within the gym. It’s all about being all-inclusive. It’s all about supporting and helping one another,” Smith says.

Kotahi is the root word for the Māori terms of unity, one and being together. Glassman’s tweet, Smith says, ran contrary to the multi-ethnic kotahitanga (unity) that resides in his gym. A gym that he says, has a variety of clientele including Māori, Pākehā, and Filipinos.

“It’s been a great business model. It’s been a great affiliate programme to be a part of,” he says.

“It’s helped hundreds of what we call whānau.”

CrossFit affiliate gym operators pay an annual licensing fee of $3,000 USD. But leaving the movement, Smith says, does not prevent an operator from teaching CrossFit exercises. Neither does it stop an operator from competing in CrossFit events.

Going forward, Verdine Smiths says that his clients can still compete in CrossFit game events. He is free to run his business as he pleases. However, he can no longer use the trademark 'CrossFit'.

"It's (the annual fee) a chunk of change. But you rely on the fact that CrossFit was a brand. People were coming at you because of that brand.

"Really the only thing that you're losing is the name."

So what was once 'CrossFit Kotahi' is now 'Kotahi'. A one word name, for a gym, that unifies fitness enthusiasts and transcends racial boundaries.

The tweet that made Verdine Smith leave