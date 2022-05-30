Inside NZ's 3x3 basketball selection camp for the Commonwealth Games

Three-on-three basketball will make its debut at the Commonwealth Games in July.

Southland Sharks' Dominique Kelman-Poto (Tainui) was at the 3x3 selection camp and had a kōrero with some of the crew for Te Ao Toa.

Nikau McCullough, who plays for the Otago Nuggets, said his expectations for the camp were whakawhanaungatanga centred.

"Honestly, relationships. Get to meet some of the youth, share some knowledge now that we're the older guys."

Tiarna Clarke, a former guard at the University of North Carolina, considers it would be a privilege to make the games team.

"It's an honour seeing as it's the first time NZ has been able to go over to the Commonwealth Games for three-on-three."