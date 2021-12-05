Inspiring rangatahi: Olympian David Liti talks about growing up in a garage with seven of his family

Olympic weightlifter David Liti grew up in a garage with seven of his family. He opens up to youth, inspiring them to dream.

Te Ao Toa's Erena Mikaere caught up with him in Tauranga, where Liti is talking with rangatahi on an IBA programme creating a pathway for youth to succeed.

"Imagine, Believe, Achieve, which is a youth trust who help kids stay out of trouble and help them get jobs,

"Right now, I come in to talk to them and explain my past, and talk to them about how I am where I am," Liti says.

His talk includes kōrero about his story, as inspiration for their own journey.

"Migrating here from Tonga, we used to live in a garage at my aunty's house for a few months until we could get a house.

"In the space of that one year, we moved around I think eight times and finally settled at one house. Even then, we'd have nothing," he says.