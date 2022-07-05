Instagram account hacking makes digital expert warn Māori to take care online

A Māori digital proponent says Māori need to be wary of online security, following a similar call by NZTech after research found a majority of Aotearoa are more likely to go online than meet kanohi ki te kanohi.

Te Rāwhitiroa Bosch (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kahu, Pākehā), who holds wānanga aimed at protecting Māori knowledge from exploitation told teaomāori.news the digital world has many elements that need to be treated with caution, just as much of the physical world does.

"Pēnei ki te haere ki te tūhura i tētahi whenua hou, arā ngā wāhi mōrearea, arā ngā kararehe mōrearea, arā ngā tāngata mōrearea. Kei te tino pērā i roto i tēnei ao matihiko."

(Just as we would when discovering somewhere new, where we would be cautious of dangerous places, encountering wild animals, and unsure about the people, the digital world is very similar.)

He has been a victim himself of scammers online, saying his Instagram account had been stolen, and he found himself locked out.

"I tāhae i taku paeāhua, ka panaia ahau ka tīni i ngā īmera, ka tīni i ngā kupuhuna. He mahi nui te whakahoki mai. Inā i a ahau te two factor authentication, e kore rātou e tāea.

Bosch is keen to keep Māori safe in the digital space.

'Don't reuse passwords'

He says one simple tip, other than using a two-step authentication process, for keeping safe, and protecting identities and data is not sharing or reusing passwords across multiple accounts.

"Mōhio pai ana ahau, he nui ngā tangata he ōrite katoa ngā kupuhuna. Mō te īmera, mō te pēke, mō te TradeMe, mō te aha rānei mēnā e rite ana ō kupuhuna, ka kitea tētahi, kua puare katoa ngā tatau ki ngā tangata tāhae."

(I know very well that many people use the same password for everything. If your password is the same for your emails, bank accounts, TradeMe or whatever, it only takes one to be compromised and suddenly they're all open for exploitation by criminals."

He recommends using secure apps to store passwords or writing them in a book so they won't be forgotten, so long as they are unique.

Bosch believes Māori have become more aware of digital security, with a number of groups like those he is involved with helping whānau know how to keep their information and data secure, but says remaining vigilant and aware of the dangers is the key.