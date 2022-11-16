Institute launched to tackle next major infectious disease

The government is spending $36 million in an attempt to safeguard the country from future infectious diseases like Covid-19.

At Tūrangawaewae Marae Thursday, Minister of Research, Science and Innovation Dr Ayesha Verrall will unveil Te Niwha (Infectious Diseases Research Platform).

ESR, the Institute of Environmental Science and Research which came to public attention during the Covid-19 pandemic for contact-tracing and sequencing of the virus when it began circulating in the community has partnered with University of Otago researchers for the new platform.

Chief Scientist Dr Brett Cowan says the goal is to formalise a partnership between leading academia and the government department charged with tackling emerging threats.

“New Zealand can be very proud of its science-led response, which involved harnessing expertise from across the country to inform decision-making and support our communities.” ESR Chief Scientist Dr Brett Cowan said of the Covid-19 crisis.

“We see the benefit in a formal research platform that brings the right expertise together to position us better for the future.”

Central to research is a focus on how viruses spread within minority communities after criticisms were levelled at the government for disabled and minority communities less able to access vaccination during the early months of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

The multi-disciplinary partnership between Otago and the government will allow for faster response times to the next outbreak, while also tackling inequality Professor Richard Blaikie says.

“Through the work of this platform we aim to reach minority communities and differently-abled communities so as we develop more understanding of infectious diseases, they will be able to join us in developing future plans.”

“We see this is a responsibility to the community which our research serves and to the researchers themselves. We are proud to stand behind and support a platform which will be tasked with finding important answers for all New Zealanders.”

Te Pora Thompson (Ngati Hauā) and infectious disease epidemiologist and public health professor Nigel French, will take the helm as directors of the new platform.

Cowan says he’s glad the government has recognised Covid-19 will not be a one-off, and the country must should scale-up preparations for future disease outbreaks, to minimise the impact to the country.

“A legacy of COVID-19 in New Zealand is a stronger research infrastructure and today is a significant milestone in that journey.”