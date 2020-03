Te Ropu Poa (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Te Rino, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Kahu) has been appointed as the Interim CEO of Te Rūnanga a Iwi o Ngāpuhi.

Poa is currently the General Manager at Te Hau Ora o Ngāpuhi, the health provider arm for the largest iwi in the country.

She was also named as one of Māoridom's 100 most inspiring health leaders in Aotearoa.

Poa steps into her new role following the resignation of Lorraine Toki (Ngāpuhi) in January 2020.