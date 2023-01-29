International flights resume at Auckland Airport: 'processes may take longer'

Photo / NZ Herald

International flights have resumed at Auckland International Airport after the facility was closed due to flooding on Friday.

The airport reopened to international travellers at midday on Sunday with the airport cautioning that "airport processes may take longer over the next few days" and asking the public for "understanding".

"Only come to the international terminal if you have a flight booked and scheduled," Auckland Aiport said.

Air New Zealand, which said the airline’s international arrivals into and departures out of Auckland are "on track" to resume from 12noon today, said it had received more than 31,500 calls yesterday, compared to 4,600 on Saturday last week.

"We’re grateful for the patience of our customers while we work through this increase in calls.”