Intersex advocacy group appoints first Māori board member

The first Māori board member of Intersex Aotearoa says the advocacy organisation aims to help children with ambiguous genitalia not go through what previous generations have had to endure.

Tu Chapman, of Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Awa and Tuwharetoa descent, says babies born with ambiguous or both sets of genitalia have had medical interventions “correcting what actually didn’t need correcting in the first place”.

Chapman was born with two sets and says a medical intervention went “horribly wrong”, “and so throughout life I have been trying to understand what it means to be intersex.”

Chapman says in later years Aotearoa has finally come to a place and time where there is a fundamental understanding of what it means to identify as intersex.

Chapman identifies first as Māori and then as intersex.

First fighting for recognition

The appointment to the board of Intersex Aotearoa, the only entity of its kind in the southern hemisphere, is significant as the first Māori voice, which is important for tea o Māori but also for the intersex and rainbow communities, Chapman says.

“We have never had the opportunity to advocate effectively. Most of our time has been spent fighting to get recognition and a place at the table so the decisions being made for our community are formed by the community.”

“So my aspiration is I hope to embed a te ao Māori perspective that is cognisant of intersex issues, identity and whakapapa and that’s what’s important when we are thinking about the progression and evolution of Intersex Aotearoa.

Chapman says the main impact that intersex people suffer is “discrimination, being misgendered, the lack of knowledge that sits in the realm of education and again not being included in the conversation when we should be because we know that at local government level legislation determines what happens to children born with ambiguous genitalia.

“So there is an element here of legislation that needs to be addressed and the way the medical professionals have gone about their actions in correcting what actually didn’t need correcting in the first place.”

Chapman says Intersex Aotearoa wants to build education, knowledge and understanding so “children who are experiencing what it means to be different but also needing to belong don’t suffer the same as we did, as I did, growing up”.

“While we might be a marginalised community, we are big in heart, we are big in creativeness and we are very passionate about wanting to ensure the messaging is right and we want to co-exist because we belong as much as anyone else.”