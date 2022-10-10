Intimate documentary explores the unique importance of the family Homestead

A new seven-part television series called Homestead launching tonight at 7:30pm on Whakaata Māori follows the true stories of seven homesteads and the ahi kā who look after them.

The series aims to explore those homestead stories, understand their significant role in Māori lives, and expand on how Māori are tied to their tūrangawaewae.

Homestead director and producer Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngā Puhi) said the inspiration for the show was her own love and appreciation for the homestead her grandparents established.

“We all enjoyed our time at the homestead and it was an essential part of our whānau where we gathered.”

Kaire-Melbourne said that they believed Māori would connect to this idea of home and having a homestead and realised that not everyone was fortunate enough to have a homestead.

“Having lived away from home I realised how fortunate I’ve been to have somewhere to call home, somewhere I can always go back to, to remain grounded and connected to who I am.”

Kaire-Melbourne said she was forever grateful to the whānau who opened their homes to her and her crew.

"There were some very unique experiences that I otherwise wouldn’t have had.”