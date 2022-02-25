Invasion of Ukraine rings familiar for former Foreign Affairs Minister

Former foreign minister Tuariki Delamere says that what's happening in Ukraine is a sobering reminder of world wars of the past and the role that Māori had to play in those wars. While it is too early to determine what role the New Zealand Defence Force will play in the conflict, he’s hoping it "will not happen".

“Our tupuna, young men happily hanging around the marae doing whatever and then a few months later they're all dying on the battlefields of Europe”

“The world's a different place in the last few days. It's the greatest risk we've ever had ending up in World War III situation possibly,” he said.

As the attack on Ukraine continues with a reported 57 deaths and rising, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern doubled down on her call for Russia to reconsider.

This comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a "special military operation" on the Ukraine capital Kyiv. He later threatened the global community that, if it interfered, they would suffer "consequences you have never seen".

Te Ao Mārama spoke to a tane Māori on the border of Russia and Ukraine he says families are being moved away" because of shelling. "It seems like no one knows what's really going on," he said.

New Zealand exports to Russia are worth $293 million and sanctions are expected to affect this.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta is in Europe but said earlier that the impact of the conflict will be felt around the world.

“Russia is the second-largest oil exporter and wheat for that matter in the world. Global supply chains will be impacted the flow down effect of that will be in Europe and whatever we import from Europe coming to NZ. There will be a significant humanitarian crisis”