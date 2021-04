The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the scene of a fatal crash on Kaitaia-Awaroa Road in Herekino.

A motorcyclist died at the scene last night.

The motorcyclist had been reported missing at around 7.45pm.

The crash scene was located shortly before 8.30pm.

Kaitaia-Awaroa Road was closed this morning and will be for some time while the Serious Crash Unit examine the scene.

Diversions have been put in place at Herekino Village and Roma Road.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area.