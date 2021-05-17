Investigation into Wellington wastewater for Covid-19 continues; five new imported cases

No new community cases of Covid-19 have been found today as the Ministry of Health investigates the two weak positive samples found in Wellington's wastewater.

More wastewater samples have been collected from the region. Results are expected to be available on Tuesday evening.

The ministry is encouraging anyone with symptoms, especially if they are in the Wellington region, to get tested.

The advice also applies to recent visitors to the Wellington region. Anyone who develops symptoms consistent with Covid-19 should call Healthline (0800 358 5453) or their doctor, or visit a testing station to get a test.

New border cases

Meanwhile, there are five new cases of Covid-19 found at the border.

All cases arrived in New Zealand from India via Qatar and are all in quarantine in Auckland.

Six previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 18.