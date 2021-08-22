'Invitation only' drive-through vaccination centre opens in Auckland

New Zealand’s largest drive-through vaccination centre has been launched in South Auckland but is "invitation only".

The centre at the Park and Ride site at Auckland airport will be able to vaccinate up to 2,000 people per day, with the potential to increase over the coming week.

Invitations will be sent in a phased approach over the coming days to essential workers as well as those who were unable to attend their appointments during the move to alert level 4 and who have not yet rebooked, the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) said in a statement Sunday.

“The drive-through centre will be by appointment only, so we ask that people who haven’t received an invitation yet to stay at home and follow the alert level guidelines, said NRHCC programme director Matt Hannant.

“It’s really important that we can prioritise our essential workers, such as supermarket workers and bus drivers, who are helping to keep important services open during alert level 4.”

Key Facts