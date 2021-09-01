iPad, Groceries offered to lift Covid vaccinations

Moerewa in Northland is getting creative in its effort to get its 185- strong population vaccinated.

The region’s health authority is offering up a chance to win iPads and grocery vouchers for those willing to get the jab.

The sweepstake is part of a drive by Northland iwi Ngāti Hine’s Health Trust to increase vaccinations. The trust will give away one iPad every week and three $200 grocery vouchers a day.

The push comes as the region remains in Alert level 4 due to government fears Aucklanders may have ventured north to whānau and holiday homes following the announcement of Tāmaki’s Covid-19 outbreak.

Polly Brennan of the Ngāti Hine Health Trust says there are concerns an outbreak in the north would overwhelm the region’s hospitals and put the elderly at risk.

"If we had a large influx of very ill people we would be really struggling, and that's what we are trying to prevent," Brennan says.

Vaccine protection

Māori are 50 percent more likely to die from Covid-19 but are the least likely to be fully vaccinated against the virus. Brennan says the primary incentive for being vaccinated is the protection offered by the vaccine itself.

Those vaccinated against Covid-19 may still contract and transmit the virus but the Pfizer vaccine is 95% effective in preventing symptomatic cases.

In the US several states including New York have offered $100 cash to increase vaccination rates, Ohio even offered a $1 million prize draw.

Given fears of close contact in airline cabins, Qantas has offered 1,000 bonus frequent flyer points, 15 status credits or $20 off selected flights for those who show evidence of being vaccinated.

North Canterbury lines company MainPower has offered staff an extra day of annual leave for those who are vaccinated.