Iron Māori co-founder to stand for Māori Party in Ikaroa-Rāwhiti

Iron Māori co-founder Heather Skipworth's candidacy as the Māori Party representative for Ikaroa-Rāwhiti was confirmed at Waitapu Marae in Hastings earlier today.

Skipworth is of Ngāti Kahungnunu, Kāi Tahu, Ngāti Ruanui, Ngāti Tūwharetoa and Te Arawa descent.

She will be up against incumbent Meka Whaitiri, whose nomination for Labour in Ikaroa-Rāwhiti was also confirmed this week.

Skipworth’s nomination brings the Māori Party candidates to three, joining Debbie Ngarewa-Packer who will stand in Te Tai Hauāuru and Rawiri Waititi who is gunning for the Waiariki seat.