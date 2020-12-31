Isobel Ransfield honoured for community contribution

Isobel Ransfield has been honoured in the New Year Honours list with a Queen's Service Medal (QSM) for services to Māori.

Ransfield has been a core contributor of support to the Manakau and Ōtaki communities for decades.

She has been kuia for Ngāti Wehiwehi with 30 years of service for Wehi Wehi Marae in Manakau, Horowhenua, even though she is not originally from the hapū.

Ransfield has an in-depth knowledge of tikanga, tribal history and te reo. She freely gives her time to share knowledge, teach and guide younger generations.

She has been a leader for many young women in the art of karanga. Ransfield continues to be called upon to represent the iwi at tangi and hui throughout the tribal rohe