Israel Adesanya's new picture book that aims to inspire kids

One of our greatest world champions is none other than Israel Adesanya. He has just released an illustrated picture book he hopes will inspire kids.

Freestyle: The Israel Adesanya Story tells the inspirational story of his journey from Nigeria to New Zealand, to UFC stadiums around the world.

"It’s about the power of our imaginations. The need to back ourselves. The joy that comes from going for it!"

Adesanya told Te Ao Toa about his reading difficulties as a child and the types of books that got his attention.

"When I was a kid these are the sort of books that would stand out to me in a library shelf.

"I was never a kid to pick the big giant Harry Potter books because I'm dyslexic and words don't do it for me.

"So a picture book, with cool illustrations and vibrant colours - and a cool story to go behind it - that's the kind of books that stood out to me," said Adesanya.

"I hope a lot of kids when they run across this on the shelves of the library, they pick it up and get inspired by my story as well."

